Romania's Halep presents Roland Garros trophy on National Arena in front of 20,000 people

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, presented the trophy that she won at the Roland Garros tournament, the second Grand Slam of the year, within a ceremony organised on the National Arena in Bucharest that was attended by approximately 20,000 of Bucharest residents.

The supporters of the Romanian tennis player started to arrive at the National Arena long before the commencement of the festivity that was organized by the Bucharest City Hall through the "Sport for All" Company, in partnership with the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT). They have given a warm welcome to the winner of the Roland Garros tournament, waving tricolor flags and chanting "Simona, Simona."The event started with the national anthem that was performed by artists Monica Anghel and Marcel Pavel, moment in which, on the giant screen behind the scene, pictures with the Roland Garros final, which Simona Halep won on Saturday by defeating US player Sloane Stephens, were screened.The ceremony was attended by General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea, President of the FRT George Cosac, former tennis player Ilie Nastatse and the tennis player's father Stere Halep.Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, WTA's 1st, was welcomed on Monday afternoon, at the Official Salon of the "Henri Coanda" International Airport by Youth and Sports Minister Ioana Bran, head of the Romanian Olympic Sports Committee Mihai Covaliu, president of the FRT George Cosac, friends, relatives and other officials upon her return from Paris, where she won on Saturday the Roland Garros tournament, the first Grand Slam title of her career.The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world No.1, won on Saturday her first Grand Slam title, after defeating US Sloane Stephens, with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.