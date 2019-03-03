Romania's Halep stays at number 2 in WTA weekly singles ranking

Former number one Romanian tennis player Simona Halep stays at number two in the WTA world rankings of professional players released on Monday, just 1.14 points behind current number one Naomi Osaka (Japan) according to Agerpres.

Halep is only 122 points ahead of the third-placed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.It is worth noting that no change occurred in the top 20 positions.Romania has only four players among the world's best 100 female tennis players. The others are Mihaela Buzarnescu, holding on to the 31st position; Irina Begu, who dropped three positions to #70, and Sorana Cirstea, who stays at number 98.In the women's doubles ranking, Romania again has six players in the top 100: Mihaela Buzarnescu stays at #27, Irina-Camelia Begu holds on to number 32, Raluca Olaru has climbed two positions to #38, Monica Niculescu is down one position to #48, Irina Bara went up one position to 63, and so did Sorana Cirstea, who is number 100.WTA singles ranking1 (1). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6,871 points2 (2). Simona Halep 5,7273 (3). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5,6054 (4). Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,2775 (5). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,1456 (6). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,9007 (7). Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,8858 (8). Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4,8809 (9). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 3,56510 (10). Serena Williams (US) 3,406.................................................. .........31 (31). Mihaela Buzarnescu 1,65070 (67). Irina-Camelia Begu 82798 (98). Sorana Cirstea 625106 (107). Ana Bogdan 590127 (130). Monica Niculescu 472161 (163). Alexandra Dulgheru 355165 (177). Irina Bara 348239 (244). Alexandra Cadantu 231244 (249). Andreea Rosca 226253 (256). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 211...WTA doubles ranking1 (1). Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 8,160 points2 (2). Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7,7403 (3). Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 7,5454 (4). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7,0654 (4). Timea Babos (Hungary) 7,0656 (6). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 5,7977 (7). Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) 5,7608 (8). Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 5,7159 (9). Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 5,56010 (10). Kveta Peschke (Czech Republic) 4,525.................................................. ........27 (27). Mihaela Buzarnescu 2,53532 (32). Irina-Camelia Begu 2,15538 (40). Raluca Olaru 1,84048 (47). Monica Niculescu 1,50863 (64). Irina Bara 1,317100 (101). Sorana Cirstea 812