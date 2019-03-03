Romania's Halep stays at number 2 in WTA weekly singles ranking

Former number one Romanian tennis player Simona Halep stays at number two in the WTA world rankings of professional players released on Monday, just 1.14 points behind current number one Naomi Osaka (Japan) according to Agerpres.
Halep is only 122 points ahead of the third-placed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.
It is worth noting that no change occurred in the top 20 positions.
Romania has only four players among the world's best 100 female tennis players. The others are Mihaela Buzarnescu, holding on to the 31st position; Irina Begu, who dropped three positions to #70, and Sorana Cirstea, who stays at number 98.
In the women's doubles ranking, Romania again has six players in the top 100: Mihaela Buzarnescu stays at #27, Irina-Camelia Begu holds on to number 32, Raluca Olaru has climbed two positions to #38, Monica Niculescu is down one position to #48, Irina Bara went up one position to 63, and so did Sorana Cirstea, who is number 100.
WTA singles ranking
1 (1). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6,871 points
2 (2). Simona Halep 5,727
3 (3). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5,605
4 (4). Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,277
5 (5). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,145
6 (6). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,900
7 (7). Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,885
8 (8). Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4,880
9 (9). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 3,565
10 (10). Serena Williams (US) 3,406
.................................................. .........
31 (31). Mihaela Buzarnescu 1,650
70 (67). Irina-Camelia Begu 827
98 (98). Sorana Cirstea 625
106 (107). Ana Bogdan 590
127 (130). Monica Niculescu 472
161 (163). Alexandra Dulgheru 355
165 (177). Irina Bara 348
239 (244). Alexandra Cadantu 231
244 (249). Andreea Rosca 226
253 (256). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 211
...
WTA doubles ranking
1 (1). Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 8,160 points
2 (2). Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7,740
3 (3). Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 7,545
4 (4). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7,065
4 (4). Timea Babos (Hungary) 7,065
6 (6). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 5,797
7 (7). Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) 5,760
8 (8). Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 5,715
9 (9). Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 5,560
10 (10). Kveta Peschke (Czech Republic) 4,525
.................................................. ........
27 (27). Mihaela Buzarnescu 2,535
32 (32). Irina-Camelia Begu 2,155
38 (40). Raluca Olaru 1,840
48 (47). Monica Niculescu 1,508
63 (64). Irina Bara 1,317
100 (101). Sorana Cirstea 812