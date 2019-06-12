Romania's primary energy resources advance 0.9pct, Jan.-April, 2019

Romania's primary energy resources increased by 0.9pct in the first four months of 2019, while electricity prices decreased by 6.7pct from the same period of 2018, according to provisional data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Wednesday.

Primary energy resources during the period January 1 - April 30, 2019 totalled 11.598 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), up 105,700 toe over the same period in 2018.Domestic production amounted to 6.849 million toe, down 262,900 toe over the same period last year, while imports amounted to 4.749 million toe.During the same period, electricity resources were 22.317 billion kWh, down by 1.608 billion kWh, compared to the same period of 2018.Production in heat plants was 8.763 billion kWh, down 725.9 million kWh (-7.7pct). Production in hydro power plants was 4.905 billion kWh, down 1.536 billion kWh (-23.8pct), while nuclear power plants put out 3.971 billion kWh, up 18.3 million kWh (+0.5pct).The output of wind power plants between January 1 and April 30, 2019 was 2.749 billion kWh, down 15.4 million kWh from the same period last year, while the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during the same period was 517.2 million kWh, up 49.7 million kWh from the same period of 2018.Final consumption of electricity in the first four months of 2019 was 18.903 billion kWh, 1.0pct lower than the same period of 2018; public lighting consumption increased by 7.2pct and household consumption increased by 14.7pct.Romania's electricity exports totalled 1.180 billion kWh, down 1.199 billion kWh. Own-consumption by networks and stations was 2.233 billion kWh, down 212.5 million kWh.

AGERPRES