Romania's Ruse through to US Open last round of qualifications

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse advanced on Wednesday to the last round of qualifications for the women's singles main draw of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini in New York, with a score of 6-3, 6-1.

Ruse (aged 21, WTA's 178th) managed to win in 65 minutes, although he made 5 double errors.Gabriela Ruse secured a cheque worth 32,000 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and, in the last round, she is to face off China's Xinyu Wang (WTA's 167th), who will turn 18 next month.In another event of the second round, Irina Begu (aged 29, WTA's 92nd), 3rd seed, was defeated by Jana Cepelova of Sovakia, with a scored of 6-3, 6-2, in one hour and 17 minutes.For her participation, Begu secured 18,000 US dollars and 20 WTA points.Ana Bogdan (aged 26, WTA's 147th) will play in the second round against Australian Ellen Perez (aged 23, WTA's 164th)