Romania's team wins five medals at 50th International Physics Olympiad 2019 in Tel Aviv

Romania's team won four silver medals and one bronze medal at the 50th International Physics Olympiad 2019 (IPhO), which unfolded in Tel Aviv (Israel), between 7 and 15 July, a National Education Ministry release sent to AGERPRES informed.

The silver medals were obtained by Adriana Dalia Vlad, Iosif Theodor, Ionel Emilian Chiosa and Stefan Solteanu, whereas the bronze medal was won by Sabina Dragoi. All the team members are pupils of the International Computer High School of Bucharest.

Ionel Emilian Chiosa was also awarded the Best Creative Solution special prize.

Romania's delegation was coordinated and accompanied by teachers Delia Davidescu (the International Computer High School of Bucharest), Adrian Dafinei and Virgil Baran (the Physics Faculty of the University of Bucharest).

This year's edition of the International Physics Olympiad gathered over 380 contestants from 82 countries. The competition consisted of taking two exams (one theoretical and one experimental) with a duration of five hours each. A competitor can get a maximum score of 50 points (30 points at the theoretical exam and 20 at the experimental exam).

The first International Physics Olympiad was carried out in 1967 in Warsaw (Poland), with the participation of five countries, including Romania. Our country hosted the IPhO twice, namely in 1972 and 1983.