 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday

mediafax.ro
arenele bnr

Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will play on Sunday the women's singles final, the women's doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. 


In the first event scheduled to take place on the Centre Court at 14:30hrs, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will face off the 4th seeded pair made up of Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) and Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic). 

In the second event of the day, (not before 17:00hrs) Patricia Tig will fight for the trophy against tennis player Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan). 

Sunday's schedule is the following: 

Center Court (14:30hrs) 
Jaqueline Cristian/Elena Gabriela Ruse (Romania) - Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic/4th seed), women's doubles final 
Patricia Tig (Romania) - Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan), (not before 17:00hrs), women's singles final.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.