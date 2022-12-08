Romania-Schengen/Analyst Radu Magdin: When having rights, let us legitimately defend them

The rejection of Romania's accession to Schengen should represent "a moment of awakening" for our country, urging an "intelligent policy", which implies "being dignified" and, when we have rights, defending them "legitimately", the foreign policy analyst Radu Magdin told AGERPRES, on Thursday.

"This moment has to do with the exhaustion of a way of doing European foreign and political policy, namely a constructive provincialism promoted by president Iohannis, a style of doing European and external politics in the sense that we are cute, we receive caps, we are constructive, but we rely a lot on the goodwill of the European partners. However, this strategy is a wrong one, because it allows the abuse of Romania's legitimate rights by other states," Radu Magdin said.

"No one says that Romania should become Hungary or Poland by the way of positioning at European level, but it is important for us to understand that we need an intelligent patriotism, which appreciates Europe, but which is also aware of the power games from within and which understands, at the level of political class, the fact that when we have rights we must legitimately defend them and we must be present, we must be constant and we must also be worthy. It is a political reality, it is an economic reality, it is a style of doing politics intelligently," Radu Magdin stressed.AGERPRES