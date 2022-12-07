Romania-Schengen/Negrescu: Despite Austria's oppossition, Romania has four more solutions to enter Schengen

Despite Austria's opposition, Romania still has four possible solutions to enter the Schengen Area, says MEP Victor Negrescu, told Agerpres.

According to him, "option 1 is for our country to ask for the topic to be maintained on the agenda and to insist that the discussion takes place within the Justice and Home Affairs Council of December 8, where we can try, as other states have done it in past, to put pressure on Austria to support us."

"As a second option, Romania, with the support of the President of the European Council and the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, can include the topic with the agenda of the European Council meeting of December 15-16 and insist then on a positive vote. The Czech Presidency and Bulgaria are already making efforts in this regard," Negrescu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He says that "option 3 would be for Romania to press for the establishment of a certain date when this topic could be included with the JHA agenda or for an entry into the Schengen Area different from Croatia, after the eventual completion of some additional assessment stages, generated by the possible decoupling from Bulgaria."

Also, according to the MEP, "option 4 is for our country to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union, but this could only be done after a vote within the JHA. However, this is an option that would take longer to complete."