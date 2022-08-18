Romania secures gold medal in the women's doubles event at Table Tennis European Championships in Munich

Romania has secured the gold medal in the women's doubles event at the Table Tennis European Championships 2022 in Munich on Thursday, Romanians Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman being due to meet in the final the pair made up of their compatriot Bernadette Szocs and Austrian Sofia Polcanova.

Romania had four representatives in the semifinals. Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman prevailed 3-1 against Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni/Sarah de Nutte, while Bernadette Szocs and Sofia Polcanova defeated the pair made up of Adina Diaconu (Romania)/Maria Xiao (Spain) 3-0.

The final will also take place on Thursday, from 20:00.

Romania has already won a first medal at the European Championships in Munich, silver in the mixed doubles event, through Bernadette Szocs and Ovidiu Ionescu.

AGERPRES