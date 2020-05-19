Romania sends to UEFA guarantees regarding organization of EURO 2020 in Bucharest

Romania officially reconfirmed its commitment to organizing matches during the EURO 2020 in Bucharest, through a guarantee letter sent to UEFA, the Ministry of Youths and Sports announces.

"The Romanian Football Federation submitted to UEFA the last guarantee letter of the 24 necessary to reaffirm the availability to host the UEFA European Football Championship EURO 2020. Thus, Romania officially reconfirmed its commitment to organizing this important sporting event. On April 15, 2020, the Orban Cabinet adopted a Government Decision by which the public interest and national importance status of EURO 2020 was prolonged, until its conclusion," the MTS release shows.

The initial program to take place between June 12 and July 12, 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic for next year, between June 11 and July 11, and due to these delays, the host cities needed to draw up new guarantee documents.

"It's another big step that we made in view of the official reconfirming of the commitment for the organization of EURO 2020 in Bucharest. It was a challenge for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in its role as coordinator of the preparations regarding this competition at the level of attributions and responsibilities that the Romanian state assumed, to gather in such short time all the necessary documentation. Thanks to both the colleagues at the ministries involved for the openness they showed and the prompt response to our requests, as well as to the representatives of the Romanian Football Federation for the professional manner in which they managed things," Ionut Stroe, the Minister of Youth and Sports stated.

At this time, Bucharest has four matches allotted as part of EURO 2020:

Group C

Sunday, June 13, 2021, 19:00 hrs

Austria- winner of play-off D or A

Thursday, June 17, 2021, 16:00 hrs

Ukraine - winner of play-off D or A

Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:00 hrs

Ukraine - Austria

Group of 16 Monday, June 28, 2021, 22:00 hrs

1st place group F - 3rd place group A/B/C

In order to participate in the EURO, Romania will have to win the play-off that will take place in the autumn of 2020. In a first match, the tricolours will dispute the semifinal of the play-off in Iceland. In case of a success, our national team will play for qualification for the final tournament against Bulgaria or Hungary, also away. If it reaches the final tournament, Romania will play in group C, with two matches in Bucharest.