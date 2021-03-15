Romania sets aside 4,300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for several days as maximum precautionary measure

Andrei Baciu, Vice-President of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), said on Monday that Romania has taken the utmost precaution in the context of the event in Italy and the steps taken by the European Medicines Agency, specifying that 4,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been "set aside" for several days, according to AGERPRES.

"There should be no cause for concern for those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca or other vaccines. These are events that have overlapped without a proven causal relationship and the main element is that a meeting started a few minutes ago, at European level, with the leadership of all national institutions and agencies for medicines on this subject. When this meeting is over there will probably be a notice and we will meet at the CNCAV level anyway to take all the necessary decisions as a result of this meeting. (...) There have been different measures in different countries - Member States. What we did, we took a maximum precautionary measure for 4,300 doses - we put them aside for a few days," Baciu said in Parliament.

He said that this measure was taken in the context of the event in Italy and the steps taken by the European Medicines Agency.

"Until these steps are completed, which are meant to remove any doubt, suspicion regarding a causal relationship, we have decided, as it is fair and responsible, to put aside these 4,300 doses for a few days," Baciu explained.