Romania, seventh in Europe in terms of fully vaccinated people against COVID-19

Romania ranks seventh in Europe in terms of fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 and 19th in the world, senior official with Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday.

He said that Romania has so far received 10,689,069 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to Baciu, 697,330 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine were received this week, 698,490 will come next week, and 1,091,610 more on the last week of May. As far as the Moderna vaccine is concerned, another batch of 128,400 doses is expected on Thursday, with the May total to reach 513,600.

"As far as the AstraZeneca vaccine is concerned, we will have an estimated total of 1,440,568 doses. This Thursday we also expect a batch of 74,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The rest up to 402,000 by the end of the month, as 402,000 is the total May deliveries, thus a cumulative total of all four types of vaccines of 6,238,228 doses of vaccine for May. All these actions make Romania rank seventh in Europe, and I mean in terms of fully vaccinated persons, and 19th globally," said Baciu.

He added that as of May 16, 14,729 lost doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported, which is 0.21% of the total used.