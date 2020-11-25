 
     
Romania, Spain consider Memorandum of Understanding between ministries of culture

Romania and Spain are considering drafting a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministries of culture, in the perspective of celebrating, next year, 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, informs the Romanian Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain, according to AGERPRES.

Romania's Ambassador in Madrid, Gabriela Dancau, had a working meeting on Tuesday with the Spanish Minister of Culture and Sports, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, to whom she presented the embassy's initiatives to mark the 2021 anniversary, especially the organization of cultural events in the Spanish capital.

According to the press release issued by the embassy, Minister Uribes offered assurances regarding the support of the Spanish cultural authorities and institutions.

 

