Romania, Sultanate of Oman can develop bilateral projects in agriculture, tourism, petrochemistry, energy

Romania and Sultanate of Oman can develop bilateral projects in fields such as agriculture, tourism, oil, petrochemistry and energy, with the current volume of trade between the two countries standing at 60.2 million US dollars, informs a press release of the Ministry of Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

On Wednesday, relevant minister Stefan-Radu Oprea received a delegation headed by Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Oman Sultanate's Foreign Affairs Ministry, focusing on bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

"The dialogue has led to the identification of new opportunities to increase the level of cooperation so as to benefit from the great potential of the two countries. We encourage business communities in both countries to contribute to sustainable economic growth, through trade and joint projects investments, including the Public-Private Partnership," said Stefan-Radu Oprea.

Romanian companies have the potential and expertise to develop bilateral projects in agriculture, tourism, petroleum, petrochemistry and energy, the press release said.

In 2018, the volume of bilateral trade was 60.2 million dollars, with Romania's balance worth 25.9 million US dollars. In the first three months of this year, Romanian exports grew 47pct over the same period last year. The structure of Romanian exports is dominated by equipment for the energy sector, the main beneficiary being Oman Oil Company.