The government approved today a decision to donate 1,100,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Health Ministry's reserve as free humanitarian aid to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya.

According to a Health Ministry release, the vaccine amounts will be assigned as follows:- 500,000 doses to Pakistan;- 200,000 doses to Bangladesh;- 200,000 doses to Algeria;- 200,000 doses to Libya. (AGERPRES)