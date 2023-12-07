Romania to ensure transit of at least 4 million tons of grain monthly, from Ukraine (Transport minister)

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu, declared in Tulcea, on Thursday, that Romania will ensure the transit of at least 4 million tons of grain per month from Ukraine, which is also possible through the implementation of the PRIMUS project dedicated to night navigation on the Sulina Canal

"Starting today, navigation on the Sulina Canal is also possible at night! The PRIMUS project has been completed, and the beacon system will allow ships to navigate safely 24 hours a day. It is an extremely important step to be able to we are reaching an important objective assumed by Romania: ensuring the transit of at least 4 million tons of grain monthly from Ukraine to the port of Constanta. Implementing this project, which included the preparation of an additional number of 18 pilots, was possible with the support of partners from the USA and from the European Commission," Sorin Grindeanu said.

He participated, on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Tulcea County Council, in a press conference on the measures taken for the transport of Ukrainian grain on Romanian territory, an event attended by officials from Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the European Commission and the US Embassy in Bucharest.

"We are in that period, in which we will have to commence the training area for pilots, so that they can use this new program (PRIMUS, ed. n). We thank the European Commission, it was purchased and implemented with European funding, extremely important, like all major infrastructure projects in Romania that are provided with European funding (...).This PRIMUS program will ensure not only navigability 24 hours 7 days a week, but will also lead to an increase in transit capacity, a target that we set for ourselves and which is perfectly achievable. In October, 3 million crossed through Romania, it was the largest amount, 3 million tons of grain. This shows us that there is room to reach the goal that we all set from the beginning, namely to reach 4 million tons," declared Minister Sorin Grindeanu, during the conference in Tulcea.