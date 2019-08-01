 
     
Romania to host rhythmic gymnastics World Challenge Cup competition in Cluj-Napoca

Chairman of the Romanian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Deleanu told a news conference on Thursday that the Romanian northwestern city of Cluj-Napoca will host a 2019 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup competition, August 23-25 at the BT Arena in. It is a premier competition ahead of the world championships in Baku. 

"The competition will take place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, August 23-25. There are 23 countries having signed up, for a total of 130 gymnasts. It has two events: individual and groups. It will be a dynamic and spectacular competition because big names will come to Cluj-Napoca, for instance Aleksandra Soldatova. She is in the first line-up of Russia and part of the team to compete in the world championships in Baku this September. In general, almost all countries have sent their important gymnasts because it is a premier competition, organised two weeks before the World Cup qualifying for a place in the Tokyo Olympic Games and is a great opportunity to check their routines and get into great shape. Romania will send Denisa Mailat and Andreea Verdes, who had a very good track record this year. I would like to mention their participation in the Europeans where they got two qualifying places for the next European championships and finished among the top 20. It is a meritorious result, considering that we are among eight countries to have two gymnasts qualified. They are in great shape, and we hope to have a good performance in Cluj as well as at the Baku World Championships in September," said Deleanu. 

The Romanian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation has applied for hosting a World Cup series in 2020 also, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

