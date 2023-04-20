Romania to issue Samurai bonds, green bonds

On Thursday, the Romanian government approved the amending of the methodology for implementing an emergency ordinance regarding the public debt, introducing the possibility for the Ministry of Finance to issue Samurai bonds as well as green bonds,.

"The government decision amends and supplements the methodology for the application of Emergency Government Ordinance 64/2007 on public debt, as approved under Government Decision 1470/2007. The legislation on state bonds is thus completed, introducing a possibility for the Finance Ministry to issue Samurai bonds [yen-denominated bond issued in Tokyo by a non-Japanese company and subject to Japanese regulations] in accordance with the public debt management strategy and the programme of government securities for the current year," governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru said after a government sitting.

He added that now "the Ministry of Finance is also considering the possibility of including for the first time in the financing plan green bond issues in line with the general framework for sovereign green bonds."

The government also approved a decision regarding the "Medium Term Notes" government bond issuance framework programme.

Under this piece of legislation, the maximum amount of EUR 56 billion or its equivalent in any other currency is replaced with the value of EUR 62 billion or its equivalent in any other currency to cover the financing needs through bond issues on the international capital markets April 2023 - December 2024, told Agerpres.

The programme will allow the Ministry of Finance to secure all the necessary sources of external financing and fulfill its public debt management legal obligations.