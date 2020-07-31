Romania to join Saber Junction 20 exercise

A detachment of 140 soldiers of the 2nd Calugareni Infantry Battalion of the 1st Argedava Mechanised Brigade and 21 pieces of combat hardware will participate, August 2- 27, in the "Saber Junction 20" (SJ20) multinational exercise that takes place at the Hohenfels training area in Germany.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the exercise, in which a total of 4,500 soldiers from nine countries - Albania, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, USA, Ukraine - will participate, will be carried out in strict compliance with the measures to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2virus.

SJ20 is designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating ally and partner nations.

The SJ20 exercise contributes to increasing Europe's security and promotes stability in the region, through multinational training activities of NATO and partner soldiers, according to MApN.