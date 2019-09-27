Romania, to organise in 2020, ministerial meeting of Community of Democracies

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, announced, in New York, the organization in Romania, in June 2020, of a ministerial meeting of the Community of Democracies, to mark 20 years since the signing of the prestigious forum's founding document - The Warsaw Declaration, reads a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES on Friday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Manescu attended on Thursday the extraordinary meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of the Community of Democracies, held on the sidelines of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly.Romania is among the 106 UN member states that signed the Warsaw Declaration - the founding document of the Community of Democracies (CoD). Romania has taken over, on September 15, 2019, from Poland, the presidency of the Community of Democracies, which it will exercise until September 15, 2021.