Romania to participate in International Book Fair in Frankfurt; Romania's stand organized by Ministry of Culture

Romania will be present again this year at the Frankfurt International Book Fair, from October 19 to 23, with the Romanian stand, organized by the Ministry of Culture, to host public readings, meetings with Romanian writers, book presentations, debates, negotiations between publishing groups, printers and authors.

The guests of the Ministry of Culture at this year's edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair are writers Jan Cornelius and photographer Marc Schroeder, informs the institution, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"The two will participate in events together alongside the guests of publisher Traian Pop, who for more than three decades has been making known the works of Eastern European authors in Germany through his small publishing house in Ludwigsburg. Thus, Mrs. Barbara Zeizinger, Mr. Walter Fromm and translator Georg Aescht, who will also take care of the translation of the discussions for the participants, they will present and debate on the latest appearances of the Pop publishing house," states the quoted source.

As every year, authors and publishing houses from the Republic of Moldova also have a consistent exposure at the stand. This year, the Ministry of Culture from Romania is collaborating with the Ministry of Culture from the Republic of Moldova for the best possible representation of Romanian literature and culture on both banks of the Prut, the press release states.

In the same regional context, as part of international efforts to support and promote Ukrainian culture in this demanding period of war, Frontiera Publishing House presents, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the organizers of the Frankfurt Fair, an event dedicated to children from Eastern Europe, for which fairy tales and poems signed by Romanian authors will be read, followed by a cocktail.

The series of Romanian events will end, on October 22, with the presentation of the album Order 7161, by photographer Mark Schroeder, which illustrates, through a thorough documentation work, the course of Germans from Romania deported to Siberia during the Second World War, followed by a discussion about the recent publication in German of the volume "De ce nu-s romanii ca nemtii?" [Why aren't Romanians more like Germans?], signed by Jan Cornelius and Adina Popescu.

One of the oldest and most prestigious international fairs in the world, considered to be the largest copyright fair, the Frankfurt International Book Fair annually hosts approximately 300,000 visitors and over 200 foreign exhibitors, adds the Ministry of Culture.

The guest of honor at this year's edition is Spain.

In the last 20 years, Romania has been constantly present at the Frankfurt International Book Fair, with a stand organized by the Ministry of Culture.