Romania will negotiate until the last moment and will plead for a vote on its accession to the Schengen Area at the JHA Council on Thursday, according to government sources, told Agerpres.

According to the same sources, the Romanian authorities remain firmly involved and engaged in the negotiations.

"We are negotiating until the last moment, Austria is completely isolated at the European level and we will continue to take all the possible that we can," the abovementioned sources state.