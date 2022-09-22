Romania wants to borrow 4 bn euros from EIB to finance PNRR investments, reforms

Romania wants to ask the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan of approximately 4 billion euros to partially cover the national public financing needed for some investments included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the government informs.

The government approved a memorandum in this regard in Wednesday's meeting. It is about an agreement in principle regarding the contracting of reimbursable financial assistance from the European Investment Bank, in order to partially cover the national public financing necessary for the implementation of some reforms and investments included in the PNRR.

"The value of the necessary financial support requested from the EIB is approximately 4 billion Euros for a series of investments in the transport (road, railway, metro) and health sectors, included in the PNRR," the source says.AGERPRES