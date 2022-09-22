 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania wants to borrow 4 bn euros from EIB to finance PNRR investments, reforms

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
PNRR Planul National de Relansare si Rezilienta

Romania wants to ask the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan of approximately 4 billion euros to partially cover the national public financing needed for some investments included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the government informs.

The government approved a memorandum in this regard in Wednesday's meeting. It is about an agreement in principle regarding the contracting of reimbursable financial assistance from the European Investment Bank, in order to partially cover the national public financing necessary for the implementation of some reforms and investments included in the PNRR.

"The value of the necessary financial support requested from the EIB is approximately 4 billion Euros for a series of investments in the transport (road, railway, metro) and health sectors, included in the PNRR," the source says.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.