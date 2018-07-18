Romania will contribute to the efforts for stabilising Afghanistan, Secretary of State Monica Gheorgita states

Romania will further contribute to the efforts for stabilising Afghanistan, Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Monica Gheorgita stated during the meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Romania Gul Hussain Ahmadi.

According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs Monica Gheorghita welcomed agreed Ambassador of the the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Romania Gul Hussain Ahmadi, who is residing in Warsaw, on the occasion of presenting the copies of the letters of credence.

The Romanian official stressed the special symbolism of 2018 for the two countries, represented by the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Romania and Afghanistan, but also by the marking of the Greater Union Centennial for Romania, the quoted source mentions.

According to the MAE, Monica Gheorghita expressed the interest for boosting the bilateral political dialogue, especially at the foreign affairs ministries levels, including through organising a new round of political-diplomatic consultations.

State Secretary for Global Bilateral Affairs Monica Gheorghita highlighted the necessity to identify some new concrete way to increase the volume of bilateral trade exchange, thus, in this context, also appreciated was the importance of boosting contacts at the level of both countries' business communities, including with the support of the commerce and industry chambers.

Furthermore, Monica Gheorghita pointed out the collaboration opportunities in the education area, by concluding partnerships between universities, as well as through scholarship programmes offered by Romania's Government to the Afghan citizens.

Moreover, the Romanian official underscored that Romania will further contribute to the efforts for stabilising Afghanistan, including through an increased contribution to the Resolute Support Mission, according to the latest decision announced within the NATO Summit (Brussels, 11-12 July 2018). She gave assurances that Romania will endorse Afghanistan's efforts in terms of reforms and international construction, in the 2015-2024 Transformation Decade, by supplying professional expertise and training to Afghan specialists, in the competence areas of some key Romanian institutions at the request of the Afghan side.

The Romanian official also sent a message of support for strengthening the dialogue and structural cooperation between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, an important partner of political dialogue and the main development provider in Afghanistan, the MAE mentions.

In his turn, the agreed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Romania thanked for the constant and long-term commitment of Romania to the international efforts regarding the security and stability of Afghanistan, including within the Resolute Support Mission, where Romania is the 4th contributor state within NATO, as well as for the assistance programs for development that Romania carried out in its relation to Afghanistan over the last ten years, according to the quoted source.

According to the MAE, the meeting occasioned the discussion of some aspects of cooperation between the two states within the UN, including the support of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for Romania's bid within the Security Council, topics of shared interest on the international agenda, with an emphasis on the process of stabilisation and peace in Afghanistan, as well regarding the regional cooperation of the central and south-Asian space through connectivity projects.