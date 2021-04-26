Romania will receive, the largest tranche of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, AstraZeneca doses arriving monday

Romania will receive, on Monday, the largest tranche of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which consists of 725,400 doses, as well as 40,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announced, reports agerpres.

The vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a CNCAV release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

Transport to the storage centers in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil is ensured by the manufacturing company, including by land.The vaccine doses will be distributed as follows: Bucharest National Storage Centre - 175,500 doses; Brasov Regional Storage Centre - 85,410 doses; Cluj Regional Storage Centre - 93,600 doses; Constanta Regional Storage Centre - 92,430 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Centre - 91,260 doses; Iasi Regional Storage Centre - 93,600 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Centre - 93,600 doses.According to CNCAV, so far, Romania has received 4,397,309 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 3,843,269 have already been used.The new 40,800-dose Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine tranche will be transported to Romania by the manufacturing company. The vaccine doses will be brought to the Capital by land and will be stored at the National Storage Centre of the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research Development. They will be distributed to the existing regional centres at national level in the next period.To date, Romania has received 1,517,200 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, and since February 15 a number of 533,125 doses have already been used to immunise the population.