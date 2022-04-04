Romania wins 7 medals in Balkan Race Walking Championships in Athens

Romanian athletes have won 7 medals, two gold, two silver and three bronze, during the Balkan Walking Championships in Athens, that took place on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Narcis Stefan Mihaila won the gold in the 20 km senior event, timed at 1h 30 min 24 sec.In the senior female 35 km event, Ana Veronica Rodean grabbed first place, timed at 3h 05 min 40 sec.For the 20 km senior event, Mihaela Acatrinei gained the silver medal, timed at 1h 38 min 43 sec.In the 35 km senior male event, Marius Iulian Cocioran achieved the silver, timed at 2h 45 min 12 sec, and the bronze medal was won by another Romanian, Ionut Vasilica Plesu, timed at 3 h 06 min 33 sec.For the Under-20 female 10 km event, Sorana Tutu got the bronze medal, with 53 min 01 sec.Another bronze medal was secured by Stefan Ioan Cimpoies, at 10 km Unver-18, in 52 min 35 sec.Turkey won first place in the medals ranking, followed by Romania and Greece.