Romania wins silver in M4- race at European Rowing Championships in Varese

Romania on Sunday won the silver medals in the Men's Four (M4-) race at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.

The crew made up of Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari clocked in at 00:05:58.34, behind by Great Britain's 00:05:56.49, while the bronze medal went to Italy (00:05:59.42).

In the Women's Four (W4-) race, Madalina Heghes, Roxana Parascanu, Nicoleta Pascanu and Elena Logofatu finished fourth, with a time of 00:06:36. 14.In the Sunday's finals, Romania won another gold medal - in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) race thanks to Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radi, and two silver medals - Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus in the Women's Pair (W2-) race, and Gianina-Elena Beleaga in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls (LW1x) race.