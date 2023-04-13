Romania women's handball team undramatically qualifies for the 2023 World Championships

Romania women's national handball team undramatically qualified for the 2023 World Championships, after defeating the Portuguese team 28-24 (13-8), on Wednesday evening, in Paredes, in second leg of the playoffs.

Romania, the only team that participated in all the editions of the World Championship, scored a difference of 15 goals, 35-20, in the first leg, held on Saturday, in Pitesti.

The Romanian players controlled the game in Portugal from one end to the other, winning by four goals, after holding a maximum advantage of seven goals in the first half of the match, 10-3, leading 13-8 at the halftime. The maximum difference in the second half was seven goals for the team coached by Florentin Pera, 22-15 and 26-19, but the hosts got closer on the draw at the end of the match, told Agerpres.

Lorena Ostase scored 5 goals for Romania, Cristina Laslo 4, Crina Pintea 4, Alexandra Badea 3, Sonia Seraficeanu 3, Eliza Buceschi 2, Ana Maria Tanasie 2, Sorina Grozav 2, Nicoleta Dinca 1, Cristina Neagu 1, Bianca Bazaliu 1.

Yuliya Dumanska had 9 interventions, finishing with an excellent percentage of 52.94%, while Denisa Sandru saved 4 shots (20%).

The hosts' goals were scored by Sandra Margarida Marques Santiago 6, Patricia Rodrigues 4, Carmen Figueiredo 3, Mihaela Oana Minciuna 3, Patricia Andreia Da Silva Lima 3, Bebiana Rodrigues Sabino 2, Adriana Lage 1, Beatriz Fabiana Sousa 1, Joana Resende 1.

Isabel Gois rejected 6 shots (35.29%), and Jessica Ferreira kept out 3 shots (16.67%).

The match was refereed by Poles Filip Fahner and Lukasz Kubis, and the EHF delegate was UK's Colin Wills.

The final tournament will take place in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, between November 20 and December 17.