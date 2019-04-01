Romania2019.eu/ 23rd edition of European Corporate Governance Conference takes place on Tuesday in Bucharest

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, representatives of the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), bank directors, representatives of the business milieu and the academia are to attend on Tuesday the 23rd edition of the European Corporate Governance Conference.

The event in Bucharest is organised by EY Romania and the Independent Directors Association, under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the European Union Council.The main topic to be debated by the 30 speakers within the event will be "Corporate Governance as the enabler of sustainable growth."