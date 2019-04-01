 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

#Romania2019.eu/ 23rd edition of European Corporate Governance Conference takes place on Tuesday in Bucharest

stiripesurse.ro
George Ciamba

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, representatives of the European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), bank directors, representatives of the business milieu and the academia are to attend on Tuesday the 23rd edition of the European Corporate Governance Conference.


The event in Bucharest is organised by EY Romania and the Independent Directors Association, under the aegis of Romania's Presidency at the European Union Council.

The main topic to be debated by the 30 speakers within the event will be "Corporate Governance as the enabler of sustainable growth."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.