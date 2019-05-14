Romania2019.eu/Directors of EU paying agencies to convene for 45th conference in Bucharest

Romania's Agency for Agricultural Payments and Intervention (APIA) and the Agency for Rural Investment Financing organise in Bucharest the 45th conference of the directors of the European Union paying agencies, as part of the Romanian tenure as president of the Council of the European Union.

According to a press statement released by APIA, the event will be held May 15-17, 2019 under the aegis of Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The Conference of the Directors of Paying Agencies in the European Union is an informal event, held twice a year under the rotating presidency of the Council, dedicated first of all to the directors of the paying agencies of all EU Member States and candidate countries, with the participation of representatives of European key institutions, such as the European Commission and the European Court of Auditors.

The event is the ideal platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among EU paying agencies in order to improve the processes and outcomes of the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

"The conference in Bucharest aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences, good practices and lessons learned among paying agencies in order to identify the common challenges they face in the current programming period, as well as possible common solutions. At the same time, the conference aims to address the prospects and challenges underlying the transition from the current to the future CAP post 2020 and will include presentations, debates and contributions from all actors involved in the design and implementation of the CAP (Paying Agencies, European Commission, European Court of Auditors)," according to the APIA press statement.

AGERPRES