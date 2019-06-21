European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk thanked President Klaus Iohannis on Friday in Brussels for the manner in which Romania ensured the Presidency of the European Union Council.

In a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stated that he was impressed with what has been accomplished in the six months of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council.The European Commission President mentioned that it is a remarkable achievement for a first presidency, being impressed with the cooperation.Responding to a question from the press, Juncker mentioned that he had "high expectations" prior to Romania taking over the EU Council Presidency, adding that "was not disappointed."In his turn, Tusk thanked Iohannis for Romania's "successful" Presidency at the EU Council."You have 90 pieces of legislation agreed in the last 100 days," including border protection, reducing gas emissions and digital Europe, the President of the European Council said."That is impressive," Tusk added, who brought to mind the EU Summit which was hosted "in beautiful Sibiu, on Europe Day, that we will always remember.""I met thousand of true Europeans on the streets in Sibiu. I was really, really moved," Tusk said when responding to a question from the press."I visited also this huge and amazing painting collection in Sibiu. My feeling was that we could touch the essence of Europe in Sibiu, [...] because of culture, because of hospitality. Sometimes it's more important than our procedures and legislation," Donald Tusk stated.The Sibiu Summit "was for me, personally, one of the most impressive moment in my political life," European Council President Donald Tusk stated.