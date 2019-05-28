Romania2019.eu/Last meeting of Competitiveness, Internal Market and Industry Council under Romanian EU Council Presidency

The Conclusions of the Competitiveness, Internal Market and Industry Council recommend for the future industrial policy strategy to highlight the opportunities for European industry and to addresses the challenges it faces, to include all the relevant policy areas and specify the policy objectives and indicators, a Ministry of Economy release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

According to the quoted source, on Monday, 27 May 2019, the second EU Competitiveness Council meeting was held in Brussels under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council and coordinated by the Ministry of Economy. The works of the Competitiveness Council were chaired by Minister of Research and Innovation Nicolae Hurduc and the Economy Ministry was represented by Secretary of State Ilie Calin Bodea.

The last meeting of the Competitiveness, Internal Market and Industry Council under the aegis of the Romanian EU Council Presidency included on the agenda topical subjects featuring on the European strategic agenda on industry, the EU Single Market, tourism, legislative files adopted in the first semester of 2019.

The Ministry of Economy proposed the member states to adopt three sets of conclusions in important areas for the European economy: the Conclusions regarding a EU Industrial Policy Strategy: "A vision for 2030," the Conclusions on "A new level of ambition for a competitive single market" and the Conclusions on "Competitiveness of the tourism sector as a driver for sustainable economic growth, jobs and social cohesion in the EU."

The Council Conclusions on Industry recommend for the future industrial policy strategy to highlight opportunities for the European industry and tackle the challenges it is confronted with, to include all relevant policy areas and to set out policy objectives and indicators. At the same time, the future strategy should be accompanied by a specific action plan containing concrete measures, a timetable for the implementation and appropriate monitoring mechanisms.

"The Romanian Presidency at the EU Council paid a great importance to developing a comprehensive and long-term strategy for EU industrial policy with a clear vision for 2030 and a long-term vision for a more efficient and competitive Single Market. Today's discussions and conclusions represent a substantial contribution of the EU Competitiveness Council to the future initiatives of the European Commission regarding the industrial policy and the Single Market," Research and Innovation Minister Nicolae Hurduc stated.

AGERPRES