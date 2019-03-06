Romania2019.eu/MEP Pascu: nuclear forces treaty is a challenge that imposes a strong standpoint of the EU

The nuclear forces treaty represents a challenge for which a "strong" EU position is required, which has to show solidarity and unite with NATO in order to deal with the threats, Vice-President of the European Parliament and Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Ioan Mircea Pascu stated according to Agerpres.

"In respect to the EU's foreign and security policy, I am convinced that we need to strengthen this policy in order to promote our interests, to promote our values at global level. We can not stand aside and let others draw the destiny of the world. The Treaty of Nuclear Forces is an example in this respect, it is a challenge that requires a strong European Union standpoint, in view of protecting our interests. If we are confronted with the concerning prospect of a new nuclear arms race in Europe, we, as Europeans, should show solidarity, join our NATO allies in order to be more united against the threats to peace in Europe. In order to be more united, we need to reform our decision-making process in the EU in terms of foreign policy," Pascu said at the 14th Inter-Parliamentary Conference for the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CFSP/CSDP).He stated that "taking into account the latest progresses in this area, the PE requests the establishment of a new Council for Foreign Policy and the EU wants to replace the absolute majority vote by the majority vote, not unanimously, so that foreign policy issues can be voted."Related to the security and defence topic, Pascu stated that the EU sees military capability with "a lot of seriousness."According to Pascu, a new approach of security and defence policy is needed, that can be endorsed accordingly by the EU institutions.The values of the EU are "undermined" and the hybrid tactics might target it, this is why, a corresponding security and defence policy is needed, Ioan Mircea Pascu underscore