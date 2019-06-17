romania2019.eu/Ministers Stefan-Radu Oprea, Tran Tuan Anh, talks about sigining Free Trade Agreement

The preparations for the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between the EU and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were the main topics discussed on Monday at the bilateral meeting between Minister of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan- Radu Oprea, and Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Tran Tuan Anh, reads a press release issued of Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) sent to AGERPRES.

Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union aims to sign the two agreements by the end of June."We expect the signing of the two agreements to be in line with the proposed schedule, given Vietnam's recent progress in adopting new labor legislation. I am in constant contact with EU counterparts so as to have the political agreement and be able to sign the two documents at the end of the Romanian Presidency's term," Stefan-Radu Oprea said.The Free Trade Agreement will enter into force after the ratification by the European Parliament, and entails the almost complete elimination of customs duties, the protection of trademarks, the liberalization of investments and access to the public procurement market.The Investment Protection Agreement will enter into force after the ratification by all EU Member States.