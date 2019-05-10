The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, welcomes the adoption of the " Sibiu Declaration" by the leaders of the Union, appreciating that this is a "major" moment for Romania, one that gives our country a solid perspective in the discussions on the future of the European project.

"It is a major moment for Romania, one that offers our country a solid European perspective in the discussions about the future European project and the certainty of having an important say in the debate about the future of Europe. Rekindling the spirit Europe was built upon and the reaffirmation of the commitments on which peace and prosperity will be built for future generations shows that the meeting in Sibiu was an exceptional moment not only for our country but for the entire European Union," reads a statement signed by the Liberal leader.He noted the "warmth and enthusiasm" with which the European officials were welcomed and the way they responded to the citizens who came to greet them."The emotion of those moments will remain in the hearts of the EU leaders whenever they think of Romania, which is no small thing. To these is added the image of the great pro-European manifestations triggered by the current government through attacks on justice and the rule of law. In the same vein, on the occasion of the European People's Party Summit, we could see the extremely positive attitude of the European leaders towards the Romanians and Romania, full of hope and confidence for the choices they will make in May 26, added Orban.The PNL leader said that "there is no doubt" among the European officials about the "pro-European spirit of the Romanians", about the commitment to the European values."Only in the minds of some toxic political figures like the ones ruling the country today, may there still be the idea that Romania gets confused with the party or that it is natural to serve the party. It is important for the Romanians to express themselves in the elections soon to establish beyond doubt that Romania's place cannot be anywhere else but in Europe, deeply committed to the European project, because only thus will it become stronger, more credible and prosperous," Orban said.