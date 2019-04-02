romania2019.eu/Trif: Strategic approach of sustainable tourism includes all its effects, social, environmental consequences as well

A strategic and integrated approach of sustainable tourism includes all its effects, social and environmental consequences as well, Minister of Tourism Bogdan Trif stated on Wednesday.

"A strategic and integrated approach of sustainable tourism includes all its effects, social consequences and those related to the environment as well. The universal sustainable tourism principles established by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and, at EU level, by the European Tourism Indicator System for Sustainable. Management at Destination Level, are recognized on a large scale and can be used as a global framework for creating detailed references and indicators for the sustainable development of tourism," said the Minister of Tourism.Bogdan Trif made these statements at the conference "Sustainable Tourism - Common Policies of EU Member States," organised at the Ministry of Tourism, in the context in which Romania is currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of EU.The Minister asked for an increased visibility of the tourism sector on the European agenda."Tourism is gaining an increasingly higher importance in economic development and growth, which is why this sector needs an increased visibility on the EU agenda. For that to happen, however, tourism needs an ambitious political framework, and member states need to take specific actions, meant to support the preservation and rehabilitation of the European heritage, and to promote Europe's image as a destination of excellence at global level. Sustainable tourism is currently defined as "Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities," explained Bogdan Trif.The Minister of Tourism said integration of new technologies is essential in tourism development.He also underscored the importance of the strategic role of sustainable tourism in the world economy.The official specified that the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU supports the reactivation of the working group Growth and Competitiveness - tourism format.Bogdan Trif asked for an encouragement of dialogue at European level for a sustainable promotion of tourism and for support in the development of new products and experiences in sustainable tourism, in order to reduce the impact of seasonality and attract more visitors.