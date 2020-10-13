Romanian Academy and ICR, in joint service of cause of placing Romanian culture in the world

The Romanian Academy and the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) can join their forces of creation and research in the joint service of the common cause of placing Romanian culture in a place of its own in the world that it deserves, said on Tuesday the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop.

"The joint forces of research and creation of the Romanian Academy and those of research and creation, but especially of cultural vision and propagation of Romanian culture that the Romanian Cultural Institute has can place themselves in the joint service of our cause, which is placing Romanian culture in a place of its own in the world that it deserves and which it has. Romania, as part of the European Union, participates in the international exchange of values for over ten years, defending, at the same time, the European heritage, European traditions, and the present which is now, as chance would have it, in worry, as well as prepare a special future for Romanian culture," said Pop, on Tuesday, after signing the extension of a partnership agreement with the Romanian Cultural Institute.

He showed that the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Romanian Academy have, in many respects, common purposes.

"And these purposes are to defend culture in general, promote Romanian culture, defending and standardizing Romanian language, our traditions, spreading knowledge of history, of etnography, but also the promotion of science in general, of fundamental sciences, which are, today, a component of culture in the third millennium, the situation being vastly different from that of the past," said the President of the Academy.

In his turn, the interim head of the Romanian Cultural Institute, Mirel Talos, deemed that the ICR's mission is to promote abroad Romanian culture, creativity, any Romanian cultural product.

"From this point of view, the agreement signed in 2018 and which we are now extending and adding to was welcome because, unfortunately, in previous years the collaboration between ICR and the Academy left much to be desired. It was powerfully enhanced, I would even say that we recovered nearly all those years in which the collaboration was poor in these two years in which we had dozens of joint projects together," said Mirel Talos.

The Romanian Cultural Institute and the Romanian Academy have extended, on Tuesday, the institutional partnership agreement, having as a purpose the promotion of Romanian cultural and scientific patrimony at home and abroad.

Among the main objectives are ensuring exposure of the values of culture and science towards and from the country, continuing the academic formation of youths in Romania and in the regions with Romanian populations abroad and maintaining a network of cooperation, both at home and abroad, in order to ensure the cultural and research-development activities.