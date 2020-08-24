Romanian Airports Association: 'Passenger traffic to decrease 61% this year because of pandemic'

Passenger traffic at the 17 airports in Romania will decrease by 61% by the end of the year, according to a document presented on Monday at the annual meeting of general managers within the Romanian Airports Association (AAR), organized in Venus seaside resort.

According to the document presented by the president of AAR, David Ciceo, the passenger traffic registered in the first half of the year in all 17 airports in Romania decreased significantly, by the end of 2020 being forecast a decrease of 61% to an estimated total traffic of 9,085,000 passengers.

The general director of the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" International Airport - Constanta, Bogdan Artagea, the organizer of the event, told AGERPRES that the annual meeting of AAR, which is taking place between August 24-26, will tackle ways of relaunching air traffic, increasing and maintaining passenger confidence in commercial air transport in Romania in the global context generated by the pandemic, as well as about the amendments to the Air Code.

"In this case, in relation to the epidemiological situation we face and to which we have to adapt our activity in airports and passenger working systems, we will propose new operational procedures with 'no touch' disinfection systems with integrated Samsung screen and professional digitising solutions. We will address the development strategies of airports in Romania, with investments in aviation safety and security and investments in airport infrastructure," Artagea said. AGERPRES .