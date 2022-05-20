Romanian ambassador in Washington, US Secretary of Homeland Security talk on Visa Waiver

Romania's ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, had a meeting with the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the talks being about Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver program.

"I had the opportunity to talk in detail about one of Romania's goals in the bilateral relation with the United States, its accession to the Visa Waiver program. We will work together to eliminate this barrier and to strengthen economic, cultural and social relations among communities," the Romanian ambassador wrote on Facebook, on Friday.

According to him, the talks, which took place a few days ago, were also focused on the family history of Alejandro Mayorkas, in the context in which his family had Romanian origins.

"Given the fact that the maternal family of secretary Mayorkas has Romanian origins, his mother being born in Bucharest, and his great grandparents in (northeastern) Suceava, the meeting was also an opportunity for an emotional trip to the history of his family," ambassador Andrei Muraru also wrote.

A delegation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Minister Lucian Bode, has carried out an official visit to the United States of America, during the period of May 16-18, on the 25th anniversary since the Romanian-USA Strategic Partnership was launched.