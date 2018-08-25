Romanian Ambassador Maior sends condolence message on US Senator John McCain's death

Romania's Ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior sent a condolence message on US Senator John McCain's death.

"I found with sadness the news about Senator John McCain's departure, a great American patriot and a true friend of Romania. I am sending condolences to the family and the US people for this tough loss. May God rest him in peace!," reads the message published on the Embassy's website.Not long ago, Senator John McCain sent a special message on the occasion of the celebration of Romania's National Day, on 1 December 2017. Back then, the great US politician underscored that Romania and the US have a close and long-lasting friendship, based on sharing common democratic values, pointing out that our country has set an example in the region and worldwide through the commitment to observe human rights and its efforts concerning the consolidation of the rule of law, good governance and justice independence, all these being elements making Romania a capable and trustworthy ally, according to the source.Republican Senator John McCain, a tortured pilot during the Vietnam War, a candidate to the White House and a nonconformist figure of US politics, died of brain cancer on Saturday, aged 81.