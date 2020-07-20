Romanian Association of Motorway Builders, Labour Ministry set up construction jobs exchange

The Romanian Association of Motorway Builders (ARCA), the Ministry of Labor and the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) have decided to set up a construction jobs exchange, according to an ARCA press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The return of Romanians to the country in the context of the Covid pandemic -19 and the lack of labor on the construction sites, the demand being estimated at 500,000 people, were just two of the reasons that were the basis for the decision to create the Construction Jobs Exchange "Let's Build Together", the release said.Thus, the foundation of the partnership between the three entities were laid for the creation of the first portal dedicated to an industry of strategic importance.The Construction Jobs Exchange - "Let's Build Together" - will be an online portal, created to facilitate the identification of the workforce needed to increase the construction capacity of companies in the field, as well as to find, in a short time, a job by: Romanians returning from abroad in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; workers who want to change their job and are willing to take qualification / specialization courses; the unemployed in related fields, for whom professional reconversion can be ensured quickly; young graduates of vocational schools, technical high schools and faculties looking for a job.In order to create the "Let's Build Together" portal, the following will be correlated: the ANOFM databases with the regional distribution of the unemployed; data from construction companies on the need for labor for the currently open construction sites; the estimates regarding the labor force necessary for the future infrastructure projects, in a perspective of 10 years, according to the General Transport Master Plan; common information of state institutions and private companies about the need for training / qualification courses.