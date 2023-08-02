Romanian athletes won their first medals in Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa

On Tuesday, Romanian athletes won their first medals at the Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, one gold, two silver and one bronze, told Agerpres.

In the men's shot put, Alin Alexandru Firfirica won the gold, with 64.39 meters, and Marius Musteata got the bronze, with 51.25 m, while the silver went to Jonathan Sophie of Mauritius, 59.78 m.

Anamaria Nesteriuc won the silver in the women's 100 m hurdles race, clocking in at 13:20.100.

Compatriot Federica Apostol won a silver medal in the high jump, with 1.73 m.

Two other Romanian athletes were close to the podium, as Lenuta Petronela Simiuc-Burr finished fourth in the women's 1,500m race, and Alin Ionut Anton finished also fourth in the men's 110 m hurdles race.

In women's table tennis, Elena Zaharia won the preliminary group after 3-0 over Fatou Bangoura of Guinea and 3-0 over Guynehe Alidine Djagana of Congo.

Compatriot Andrei Eduard Ionescu won his preliminary group in men's table tennis , after 3-0 over Soumah Saikou Yaya of Guinea and 3-0 over Komi Arnaud Kkessi of Burkina Faso.

In mixed doubles, the two Romanians qualified for the quarter-finals. They are playing today Lebanon, after 3-0 over Togo (Christian Junior Bakoma/Ayoko Fanida Amah).

Romania lost the first position in the medal ranking to Morocco, which has 8 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals. Romania is now second (8-4-5), and Cameroon is third ( 5-4-7).

Romania's gold medallists so far are Razvan Marian Kovacs (men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg), Maxim Vasilioglo (men's freestyle wrestling, 74 kg), Beatrice Ionela Ferent (women's wrestling, 53 kg), Amina Roxana Capezan (women's wrestling, 65 kg), Maria Larisa Nitu (women's wrestling, 72 kg), Catalina Axente (women's wrestling, 76 kg), mixed table tennis team (Andrei-Eduard Ionescu, Elena-Adriana Zaharia), Alin Alexandru Firfirica (men's athletics - shot put).

Silver medals went to Ukrainian-born Kateryna Zhydachevska (women's wrestling, 59 kg), Mihai Nicolae Palaghia (men's freestyle wrestling, 92 kg), Anamaria Nesteriuc (women's athletics - 100 m hurdles) and Federica Apostol (women's athletics - high jump).

Bronze medals went to Stefan Ionut Coman (men's freestyle wrestling, 65 kg), Ana-Maria Pirvu (women's wrestling, 50 kg), Adina Ionela Irimia (women's wrestling 68 kg), Catalin Buta (men's cycling, road race) and Marius Musteata (men's athletics - shot put).

Romania has lined up 57 athletes for the 9th edition of the Games of La Francophonie , July 28 - August 6, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, competing in athletics, women's basketball, freestyle wrestling and African wrestling, road cycling, table tennis and judo.