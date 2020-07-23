Romanian-Bulgarian operation in Black Sea; search-rescue exercise, pollution control, illegal fishing combat

The Border Police in Romania and Bulgaria are carrying out, until August 24, several actions within the Black Sea 2020 Multi-Purpose Maritime Operation (MMO Black Sea 2020), organized by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), in order to prevent, detect and combat illegal migration, illegal fishing activities, maritime pollution and other cross-border actions.

The Black Sea 2020 MMO takes place within the Joint Operation "Maritime Focal Points 2020," having as general objective the implementation and application of the Coast Guard functions through the operational coordination at the level of the competent national authorities at the EU's external maritime borders, reads a Coast Guard release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.During the operation, on Thursday, a complex exercise is carried out with the aim of searching for and rescuing people in danger at sea, combating marine pollution and illegal fishing, not declared and unregulated, approaching a non-cooperating vessel. One of the objectives was the interoperability, the manner of action, the skills of the representatives of the national authorities that implement the functions of the Coast Guard, reads the release.Also, on July 21 and 22, a conference was organized in Constanta in the field of searching and rescuing people in danger at sea, with an emphasis on staff training. The theoretical and practical activities were attended by representatives of European agencies and member states (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain), who exchanged experience and good practices to improve coordination and action.