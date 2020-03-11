Romanian capital market closes down almost 9 pct first two months of year

The Romanian capital market registered a 8.6 pct decline in the first two months of the year, after the BET index reached the maximum of the last 12 years, and the BET-TR index reached new historic highs, according to a press release of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

At the end of February, the market value of the Romanian companies listed on the BVB was about RON 100 billion lei, the equivalent of EUR 20.6 billion.According to BVB, the Romanian capital market is connected to the main international markets closing in decline the first two months of the year against the backdrop of enhanced volatility and the increased uncertainties. Most international capital markets ended the first two months of this year with decreases of almost ten percent, which marked the entry into a correction zone compared to the highs previously reached.The Romanian capital market was not bypassed by turmoil and it also registered an 8.6 pct decline in the first two months, after the BET index reached the maximum of the last 12 years, and the BET-TR index reached new historical highs, says BVB."The Bucharest Stock Exchange, like all modern stock exchanges, has implemented systems that can cope with excessive volatility and can be activated under extreme stress conditions for the market. Until now, the Romanian capital market has shown resilience in an international context marked by increased uncertainties and enhanced volatility, and investors have the opportunity to decide how to act or react in full accordance with their investment strategy," said BVB Director General Adrian Tanase.The average daily trading value was EUR 9.6 million after the first two months of this year, while the total trading value on all types of financial instruments exceeded EUR 400 million in the same time frame.AGERPRES