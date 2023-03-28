 
     
Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts Romania-Poland Economic Forum

CCIR
Camera de Comert si Industrie a Romaniei CCIR

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) is organising the Romania-Poland Economic Forum on Tuesday, an event that will be attended by the two prime ministers of the two countries, Nicolae Ciuca and Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to the organiser, the Forum will take place on the sidelines of the joint meeting of the Romanian and Polish governments, on which occasion a delegation made up of representative Polish companies from the following areas will arrive to Romania: defence, IT&C, agriculture, energy and transport, smart city solutions and urban mobility, told Agerpres.

Mihai Daraban, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, will be present at the event, together with the two heads of government.

