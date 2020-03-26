Romanian College of Physicians has requested immediate testing of all medics in the country

The Romanian College of Physicians has requested the "immediate testing" of all medics in the country "as a matter of priority" on Thursday.

"We ask this, first of all, for the national health security and only then for the medical safety of the doctors! In this regard, we request the immediate testing of all the doctors in the country as a matter of priority! We ask that testing is conducted for every patient admitted to hospitals, because now, with a few small exceptions, only the cases of medical-surgical emergency are allowed, regardless of whether they fall or not within the definition of the case, as from now on there is community transmission," reads a statement of the CMR, sent to AGERPRES.According to the CMR, these two measures implemented "unconditionally" will prevent epidemiological events such as those already happening in some hospitals in the country.At the same time, CMR urges the Ministry of Health to purchase protective equipment and materials for the family and outpatient physicians' offices.