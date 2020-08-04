Romanian Cultural Institute marks wrap-up of 'Writers imagine world after pandemic' project

Writer Radu Pavel Gheo will present on Tuesday evening texts in Romanian and English to mark the wrap-up of the project "Life Anew: Writers Imagine the World after the Pandemic", organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, in partnership with the National Museum of Romanian Literature.

According to the website of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the project was launched on June 2 and had readings broadcast every Tuesday, from June 2 to August 4, on the blog of ICR New York, as well as on the YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages of the two partners, starting with 21.00 Romania time, and 14.00 New York time, respectively.

Authors Gabriela Adamesteanu, T.O. Bobe, Carmen Firan, Radu Pavel Gheo, Ioana Ieronim, Ioana Nicolaie, Ioan Es. Pop, Simona Popescu, Andreea Rasuceanu, Robert Serban were invited to write and read a text (poetry, prose, essay, memoir) imagining what the world will look like after the great health crisis we are going through; their original texts were delivered in both Romanian and English.

The English renditions were provided by translators Andrew K. Davidson, Carrie Hooper, Ioana Ieronim and Andreea Scridon.