Romanian Defence Minister - discussions with members of American Senate

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, had discussions with members of the US Senate, namely Senator Jack Reed, the Democrat ranking member of the Armed Forces Committee, and with Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, according to Agerpres.

The discussions in Washington saw the participation of the Romanian Ambassador in the United States of America, George Maior, and State Secretary and head of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the discussions broached subjects referring to the security situation in the Black Sea, taking into account the recent developments in the region, to Romania's commitment as strategic partner and trusted ally of the USA, as well as to the future steps of bilateral cooperation in the realm of security and defence. In that context, the Roadmap dedicated to cooperation at the defence level was appreciated, for the 2020-2030 period, signed by the Romanian minister and his American counterpart.

Minister Ciuca and Senator Reed hailed the importance of the US presence in Romania as a discouragement for regional threats. In that context, an invitation was addressed to visit Romania next year, invitation accepted by the American official, which emphasized the interest of continuing and deepening dialogue on topics relevant to the two allies both in Washington, as well as in Bucharest.

The interest for Black Sea security, as well as for the continuation of the excellent cooperation between the two countries on the allied level and on the bilateral level was underlined also by Senator Ron Johnson. He reiterated his attachment towards Romania and the allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO, emphasizing the interest to visit our country again, the MApN says. Minister Ciuca addressed thanks to Senator Johnson for the introduction to the US Senate of a resolution to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States and expressed interest to draw up a US strategy for the Black Sea.