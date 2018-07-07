Romanian film directed by Radu Jude wins Grand Prix-Crystal Globe of Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Radu Jude's film called "I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians" won on Saturday evening the Grand Prix - Crystal Globe of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2018, being the first Romanian feature film to be awarded the trophy of the prestigious event of the Czech Republic, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.

The film directed by Radu Jude was also awarded with the "Europa Cinemas Label" distinction, created in 2003 for improving the distribution and promotion of European films in cinemas, the quoted source mention.The 6th feature film of Radu Jude premiered in Karlovy Vary on July 2.The international jury of this year's edition was made up of British director Mark Cousins, Croatian actress Zrinka Cvitesic, Italian producer Marta Donzelli, Czech film critic Zdenek Holy and Dutch director Nanouk Leopold. A total of 12 films were selected in the official competition which "I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians" was a part of.The "I do not care if we go down in history as barbarians" film tells the story of a historic reconstruction for a street show. (...) The specialized press called it a smart alarm signal on populism, a provocative, sarcastic and crucial interrogation between past and present, and a bold comedy drama, reads the release.The cast is made up of Ioana Iacob, Alexandru Dabija, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Serban Pavlu, Ion Rizea, Claudia Ieremia and Bogdan Cotlet.The cinematography is signed by Marius Panduru (RSC), the montage by Catalin Cristutiu, the sound by Jean Umanski, the sound mixer by Cristinel Sirli, the sound design by Dana Bunescu, the costume and production design by Iulia Vilsan and Ada Solomon produced the film.The film will be released in Romanian cinemas as of 28 September.The Grand Prix - Crystal Globe of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2018, worth 25,00 US dollars was awarded for the first time in 1948, when Wanda Jakubowska won with the feature film called "The Last Stage" (Poland).