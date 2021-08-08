Romanian firefighters step into action on their first wildfire operation in Greece

The Romanian firefighters deployed to Greece to lend their support in putting out the wildfires that have been sweeping across the country stepped into action on Sunday morning in the Spathari area, with 35 NCOs, 6 water and foam fire trucks and 2 tankers.

They are joined by four Romanian officers tasked with coordinating the first intervention module, as well as with maintaining permanent liaison with the Greek officer responsible for assisting and overseeing the entire operation conducted by the Romanian fire team, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) reports on its official Facebook page.

According to the cited source, the rotation of the operative personnel is planned every 6 hours, agerpres reports.The Greek authorities coordinate the entire mission, being responsible for designing the intervention plan, the assignment of the forces and hardware that make up a module intended to stop the spread of the fires, DSU shows.Wildfires have been ravaging Greece for almost a week now, driven by extremely high temperatures and strong winds. Ukraine, Romania, Cyprus and Israel sent support crews, and France, Switzerland, Sweden and Croatia sent in water-dropping planes and helicopters.